Princess Eugenie warns Meghan Markle with her new endeavour?

Princess Eugenie has left royal fans guessing about her future move with announcement of her new endeavour, seemingly warning Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie, who's currently in Balmoral with her family, recently made a big announcement about her future role, suggesting as she would beat Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle with her venture.



Last month, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter Eugenie shared a video and a photo montage to Instagram, revealing her intentions and future plans.

Princess Beatrice's sister promised to bring together a diverse group of the influential community including business leaders, media personalities to achieve something big.

Prince Harry's cousin attracted massive praise for her post about the new project, with one joking: "She's going to beat Meghan Markle with her impressive endeavor."



Another chimed in: "Oh really! she's saying goodbye to the royal family."

The third one reacted as saying: "No no, she' indeed ready to follow in Meghan's footsteps."

While, few others gave their thumbs up to the princess, wishing her to achieve the "excellence."



"And we are delighted to see you back to your inspiring projects again. Please give a big hug to your wonderful mother, we are all thinking of her and praying for her speedy and full recovery," another wrote.

Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice, who still enjoy close bonds with Harry and Meghan, are considered very intellectual royals after Princess Kate and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.