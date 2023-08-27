Adele reveals having ‘really bad sciatica’ attack and collapsing during Las Vegas Residency

Adele’s back is killing her.



Adele stated that during her residency in Las Vegas, she suffered a sciatica attack and had to be helped to the ground after collapsing backstage.

In reference to her ongoing back problems, the 35-year-old singer stated, "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica," according to The Sun.

She then revealed to her audience how a recent sciatica episode had left her on her knees.

Speaking to the crowd at Caesars Palace, Adele said, "They picked my whole body up off the floor.

Adele once used a handheld cannon to shoot T-shirts into the audience while making a reference to her back discomfort.

“I’ve got two more, I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage. I have to waddle these days because I have really bad sciatica,” she quipped at the time.

The Skyfall singer also criticized a security guard for allegedly "bothering" a young fan during her performance on Saturday night.

She paused singing Water Under The Bridge when she saw someone in the audience being hassled by security.

“What is going on with that young fan there?” Adele asked walking to the front of the stage, fan video shows. “He’s been bothered so much for standing up … why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

The British pop diva said, "They won't bother you again, my darling," and apologized to the crowd for interfering with the performance as the audience cheered.

“Sorry, I’ve been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun, alright. All of you are here to have fun.”