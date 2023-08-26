International Dog Day: Meet 5 most affectionate canine breeds to fall in love with

International Dog Day, observed on August 26 in many countries, is a celebration of the special bond that we as humans share with our furry companions, dogs.
The day has been observed since 2004 when a pet lover, Colleen Paige, celebrated the day to raise awareness about dog shelters.
Since then, International Dog Day has become a global celebration for all pet lovers who participate in events and activities to honour their pets and raise awareness about humans' best friends.
Paige is also the founder of National Cat Day and National Pet Day.
To commemorate this day we present five friendliest dog breeds to you that love people.
Labrador Retrievers are super friendly dogs with warm eyes and happy smiles. They've been the most popular dog breed in the US for more than 30 years, according to the American Kennel Club.
They were first friends with fishermen and hunters, and they really loved being with people. They're always happy and relaxed. But they have lots of energy and need to run and play every day.
You can make your Lab happy by taking them for a run, playing fetch, or throwing a Frisbee until they're tired out – and you might get tired first!
Golden Retrievers are also really friendly and have been loved by people for a long time. They're confident dogs and like to be with people and other animals.
They're always ready to sit or stay when you ask them to. They're great for families because they love playing with kids, tugging on toys, and chasing after things you throw.
Beagles are cheerful dogs that love hanging out with people. They're kind of active and enjoy playing fetch or going on long walks with their human friends. They're fun-loving and happy to cuddle with their favourite people or play with kids.
These dogs were made to be friends with hunters and other dogs, so they usually get along well with other pups. Sometimes, though, they might get too interested in following smells, so it's important to keep them on a leash outside.
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have always been meant to be companions. They really love people and don't like being alone. They're gentle and affectionate and get along well with kids, other dogs, and even cats that like dogs.
They might not be the best athletes, but they enjoy walks, playing around with kids, and sometimes playing fetch.
Pugs are small dogs with big personalities. They're smart, loving, and sometimes a bit silly. They like playing and spending time cuddling with their favourite people. They're friendly with new people and other dogs, and they're good with kids, as long as everyone is gentle. Pugs don't need a lot of exercise, but they should go for a walk and play a bit every day to stay a healthy weight.
