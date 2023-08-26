Pokemon Go Fest 2023 dates, venues announced as fans brace for big event

Millions of Pokemon admirers will gather around to celebrate this year's Pokemon Go Fest on 26 and 27 August with new Pokemon Diancie, shiny boosts, exciting rewards, special research tasks, and a lot more.
Mega Diancie will make its Pokemon debut at this year's fest. Ticket-holding Trainers will be able to Mega Evolve Diancie first at the in-person GO Fest 2023 events in London, Osaka, and New York City.
Players can purchase the Special Research ticket for the Go Fest 2023 for $14.99, which grants them the extra benefits described above.
But is it worth it in the end? So, if a player wants to see Diancie, the ticket's unique special research ensures that you will see her. Additionally, the extensive Mega Rayquaza study guarantees that gamers will be able to obtain additional meteorites.
The ticket makes shiny hunting simpler for gamers whose only goal is to find them because ticket holders receive higher rates. It is probably worth obtaining the ticket if you plan to play for both the event days and a sizable number of hours, as has been the case with most research tickets.
Following are the dates and venues for the Pokemon Go 2023 Fest.
Wakefield: Coronation Gardens, 10am-6pm August 26 &August 27
Ipswich: Stables Cafe, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Birmingham: Cartlands Tea Rooms, 10am-7:30pm August 26 &August 27
Norwich: Norwich Castle, 9:30 am-6pm August 26 & August 27
London: English Gardens in The Regents Park, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Newcastle upon Tyne: Blackett St, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Edinburgh: The University of Edinburgh King’s Buildings Campus, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Stockport: The Plaza, 9:45am-6pm August 26
Stockport: Gatley Park, 9:45am-6pm August 27
Bridgend: 4-5 Wyndham St, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Nottingham: The Left Lion, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Baku: Fountains Square, 20 Nigar Rəfibəyli, Bakı 1005, 10am-6pm (August 26 & August 27)
Prague: Václavské nám. 776/10, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Prague: Na Výšinách 1000/1, 10am-6pm August 26 &August 27
Helsinki: Museonpuisto, 9:30am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Montrond-les-Bains: Parc Thermal, 9:45am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Rennes: Parc de Maurepas, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Laval: Perrine Garden, 9am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Lyon: Serres tropicales du parc de la Tête d’Or, 9:55am-6pm August 26
Lyon: Terrain de Basketball Sergent Blandan, 9:55am - 6:05pm August 27
Toulouse: Garden Hotel, 9:45am-6:20pm August 26 & August 27
Pforzheim: Schmuckmuseum Pforzheim, 10am-6pm August 26 &August 27
Frankfurt am Main: Obermainanlage, 10am-6pm August 26
Frankfurt am Main: Willy-Brandt-Platz, 10am-6pm August 27
Budapest: Margaret Island Open-Air Stage, 9:30-9pm August 26 & August 27
Reggio Emilia: Parco del Popolo, Viale Leopoldo Nobili, 10am-6pm (August 26 & August 27)
Vaprio d’Adda: Cassandra’s World, 9:45am-7:00pm August 26 & August 27
Arona: Via Giovanni Fogliotti, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Torre Annunziata: Chiesa della Santissima Trinità, 11am-7pm August 26 & August 27
Genova: Largo Sandro Pertini, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Eindhoven: Stadswandelpark, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Veldhoven: Kinderboerderij De Hazewinkel, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Świdnik: plac Konstytucji 3 Maja, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Szczecin: The National Museum, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Póvoa de Santa Iria e Forte da Casa: Quinta Municipal da Piedade, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Randburg: Emmarentia Dam, 10am-8pm August 26 & August 27
Ferrol, Kiosko de Música, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Alnarp: Slottsvägen, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
Solothurn: Werkhofstraße 30, 10am-6pm August 26 & August 27
