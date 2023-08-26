Meghan Markle's pals offer support as Prince Harry worries about her stress

Meghan Markle is believed to be relying on her friends amid reports that her husband, Prince Harry, has been worried about her stress levels, with one expert outlining why.



The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been going through a rough patch in recent months, and was recently pictured wearing a wellness patch popular among Hollywood A-listers. According to NuCalm, the drug-free treatment increases GABA neurotransmitters, decreases stress hormones, and enhances sleep.

Meghan has also been bonding with her girlfriends in an attempt to conquer her anxieties. According to relationship expert Louella Alderson, Meghan will most certainly be worried because of "the pressures she faces in her everyday life."

She said: "The constant media scrutiny and public opinion can be exhausting and can take its toll. Plus, lots of Meghan and Harry's deals have fallen through recently, so it's no surprise that she has been leaning on her friends for support."

Louella said friendships can provide "immense value, particularly in times of hardship". She explained: "When faced with challenges, friends can offer emotional and practical support. They can provide comfort, empathy, understanding and solidarity in difficult times."

Meghan's pals, she continued, will make sure she doesn't feel alone in her challenges.

The expert, who co-founded the So Syncd dating app, added: "Friends can often offer unique perspectives that help us see things from different angles and come up with solutions that we may not have thought of on our own."

Meghan has been seen hanging out with friends at a Taylor Swift concert as she tries to overcome her stress. She also went to the movies to see Barbie and had a great lunch with her friends.