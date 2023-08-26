Blac Chyna demands child support from Tyga, joint custody of their son King

Tyga and Blac Chyne with their son King Cairo

Blac Chyna is reevaluating the influence of Tyga in the life of their 10-year-old son, King Cairo.

According to reports, the 35-year-old socialite filed a petition in court in order to “determine the parental relationship” of her son against the rapper.

“The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party,” the documents stated, according to The Blast.

In the documents, she demanded that the rapper be also given shared custody of King, as well as sought child support for their son.

The petition also allegedly detailed the circumstances and conditions of her living situation, which are currently undisclosed.

White’s unprecedented move comes as a surprise as the model previously stated she didn’t have either Tyga or Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares Dream, on child support.

This is the first time she and Tyga have had a “formal custody case filed with the Los Angeles County Courts” regarding their son.

Last March, Chyna publicly alleged she sold 3 of her cars to support her kids as a single mother with no child support.

In response, the rapper revealed he pays 40 grand annually to support King’s education, who he claimed lived with him from Monday to Saturday.