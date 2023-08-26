Ryan Reynolds shares birthday tribute for Blake Lively: 'Irrevocably mine'

Blake Lively turned 36 today

Ryan Reynolds is setting new standards for a husband.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram to honor his wife Blake Lively on her 36th birthday on Friday.

Alongside a carousel of photos, featuring her solos and their loved-up photos together, Reynolds gushed about the love and appreciation he feels for his wife of 12 years, taking pride in being by her side.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” the actor wrote. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try.”

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” the Red Notice actor enthused. “You hung the damn moon.”

Besides being enthralled by the love-laden post, fans expressed surprise at the out-of-character post from the actor, which usually included hilarious and ostensibly questionable photos of his wife.

“Ryan’s probably being held at gunpoint by Blake bc there’s no other explanation he didn’t even post a bad picture,” wrote one of the users in the comments.

“wait actual normal pictures, are you okay????????” another wondered, while a third quipped: “Is your account hacked? You’ve posted ALL good photos?!”