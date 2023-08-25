Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor as she dedicates song from new album

Miley Cyrus reflects on her infamous feud with Sinéad O'Connor after 10 years

Miley Cyrus has recently reflected on her infamous feud with late Sinéad O'Connor after 10 years as she dedicated a song to the late singer.



While speaking on one-hour show titled Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) on Thursday, Miley dished out details about her controversial video for the massive hit song, Wrecking Ball and she expected for there “to be controversy and backlash”.

However, the Hannah Montana star said, “I don't think I expected other women to put me down or turn on me, especially women that had been in my position before.”

“This is when I had received an open letter from Sinéad O'Connor, and I had no idea about the fragile mental state that she was in. And I was also only 20 years old. So, I could really only wrap my head around mental illness so much,” stated the 30-year-old.

Miley continued, “And all that I saw was that another woman had told me that this idea was not my idea.”



The Jaded crooner explained, “And even if I was convinced that it was, it was still just, you know, men in power's idea of me. And they had manipulated me to believe that it was my own idea when it never really was. And it was. And it is. And I still love it.”

In the end, Miley added, “God bless Sinéad O'Connor for real, in all seriousness.”

Later, Miley performed the song Wonder Woman from her new album Endless Summer Vacation to pay tribute to Sinéad who died last month in London.