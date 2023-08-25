Would you dare to try Taiwanese restaurant's famous 'Godzilla Ramen'?

A bowl of Witch Cat Kwai's Godzilla Ramen. — CNN/Witch Cat Kwai/File

If you enjoy challenging yourself to uniquely risky dishes from around the world, you must try the "Godzilla Ramen," created by a noodle shop in southern Taiwan, resembling the iconic Japanese movie icon crawling out of a bowl.



The scary dish, which the locals consider delicious, is served at Witch Cat Kwai — a restaurant in Douliu City in southern Taiwan, famous for featuring crocodile meat, CNN reported.



The soup is made up of quail eggs, pork, baby corn, dried bamboo shoots, black fungus, and cubes of fish paste, and is topped with a crocodile leg — specifically, the front one, according to the restaurant's proprietor, who asked to only be recognised by his last name, Chien.

Only two bowls of Godzilla Ramen can be served each day, according to Chien, due to the difficulties of obtaining crocodile legs and the dish's complicated preparation.

Each bowl costs NTD1,500 ($50), due in part to the amount of work required to create the dish.

The crocodile limb is cleaned before being rubbed with a mixture of alcohol and spices (ginger, garlic, and spring onion). It must then be cooked for two hours in the restaurant's distinctive broth. The entire procedure lasts roughly three hours.

"A lot of (customers) say crocodile meat tastes like that of chicken but is more springy, soft and elastic," Chien said. "I think it tastes like braised chicken feet."

Chien's unique dish has recently gained attention and follows a viral trend from a month ago where the same restaurant served ramen with a large isopod, a type of crustacean with 14 legs, on top.

The chef stated that he steamed the isopod for ten minutes before adding it to the top of the steaming bowl of ramen for the isopod dish, which was prepared much more quickly.

Join the waiting list if you plan to travel to Witch Chat Kwai and experience the cuisine for yourself. Bookings are currently full through late August, according to Chien.

It must be noted, however, that in Taiwan, crocodiles that are not listed as endangered species can be farmed and eaten.

