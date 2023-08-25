Kiss scandal shakes Spanish Football, forces RFEF President Rubiales to step down today

The kiss controversy involving Luis Rubiales stems from an unsolicited kiss he planted on the lips of Spain's player Jennifer Hermoso following the Women's World Cup final triumph against England, where Spain secured a 1-0 victory in Sydney on Sundayindianexpress.com

Spanish football is on the brink of a leadership shakeup as Luis Rubiales, the President of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), is set to step down following a contentious kiss that has ignited widespread condemnation.

Rubiales, aged 46, is slated to announce his resignation today [Friday] during an extraordinary general assembly, multiple media reports suggest.

The controversy stems from an unsolicited kiss he planted on the lips of Spain's player Jennifer Hermoso following the Women's World Cup final triumph against England, where Spain secured a 1-0 victory in Sydney on Sunday. The incident, coupled with his celebratory gesture, has drawn intense scrutiny and sparked a global debate on inappropriate conduct.

The mounting criticism reached a crescendo as FIFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales earlier this week, citing potential violations of their code. Jennifer Hermoso, in a joint statement with the players' union Futpro, underscored the need for accountability and action against such behavior, saying, "We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished."

The scandal has prompted high-profile figures, including Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and figures within the football world, to demand Rubiales' resignation. The controversy has led Spain's Minister for Equality Irene Montero to say, "Feminism is changing everything."

Rubiales, who initially dismissed criticism as an overreaction, later issued an apology that was met with further disapproval. The incident has struck a chord with various human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, which labeled the behaviour a form of sexual violence that cannot be justified.

As the Spanish football landscape braces for change, speculation swirls regarding Rubiales' successor. Among the frontrunners are Pedro Rocha, head of the Extremadura football federation, and Pablo Lozano, head of the Andalusia federation, according to insiders.