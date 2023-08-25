Kourtney Kardashian glows in maternity bodysuit during romantic stroll

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her pregnancy phase.

In a serene Santa Barbara scene, Kourtney Kardashian and her spouse Travis Barker were spotted savoring smoothies from Pierre Lafond Market.

Kourtney - who shares three children; 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign, with her ex, Scott Disick - appeared relaxed as she took in some rays with her Blink-182 beau steadily by her side.

Santa Barbara is a special place for the loved-up couple, as it's where they officially tied the knot - between splashy ceremonies in both Las Vegas and Italy - at a courthouse last year.

For their latest outing, the Poosh entrepreneur showed off her pregnancy curves in a tight-fitting white maternity bodysuit and a stylish pink shirt.

Meanwhile her rocker beau was dressed in his typically alternative style, with an all-black ensemble featuring a T-shirt promoting American hardcore punk band Cro-Mags.

The sighting comes as Kourtney showed off her bump in a white graphic T-shirt and skimpy black thong in a snap she shared to her Instagram stories on Thursday for her 224 million followers.

The loved up couple have been going strong ever since they tied the knot three times back in 2022.