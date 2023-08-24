Madonna fears Beyonce, or is she just JEALOUS?

File Footage

Madonna’s set to show Beyonce “how it’s done.”



After the Celebration world tour begins in London in October, Madonna will be on the road until April of the following year, performing 78 concerts in 78 different countries, with the tour's final stop being Mexico City.

A little over a month ago, the elderly singer-songwriter was taken to the hospital after being found to be unresponsive.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit and supposedly revived with Narcan, a potent medication frequently used to treat opiate overdoses, after being diagnosed with septic shock brought on by a serious bacterial infection.

She would not be rushing back to work, it was guaranteed, as she was "following doctor's orders" and taking her recuperation carefully.

Yet, this week we learnt that preparations for Madonna's resounding comeback to the international stage are already underway.

She is reportedly living at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island where she is maintaining a strict practice schedule.

She is claimed to be working every day with her group of dancers and choreographer Damien Jalet. Long-time colleague and producer Jamie King is in charge of everything.

One source reported, “She was advised not to do the tour and to recuperate. I heard that she was told it would be wise to take a year out. That was a hard “no” from Madonna,” as per DailyMail.

“She fully believes in herself as an icon,” the insider added. “It’s all: ‘B**ch, I’m Madonna’. She believes she is invincible and that she is still 24 years old. Her ego is such that she believes she will dance through the pain and do it anyway.”

“I don’t see how she can pull it off without doing herself serious harm,’ the source further added. “It’s not a question of can she do one performance – but can she do nearly 80, virtually back-to-back. It would challenge someone in their twenties.”

The reasons for the star's resistance to accept rest can be many, but the former Queen of Pop, who is infamous for her willingness to pick fights with other female singers, is reportedly eager to demonstrate Beyonce, who is presently on her own sold-out tour, "how it's done."

The tour also serves as a sort of retaliation for Madonna, whose alleged refusal to embrace the effects of ageing has recently drawn more ridicule.