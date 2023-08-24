Prince Harry has 'no intention' of reconnecting with King Charles, Prince William

King Charles (L), Prince Harry (C) and Prince William (R) seemingly have no plans to see each other

It may be a while until Prince Harry will be welcomed back into the royal fold after it emerged that the Duke of Sussex's relationship is "firmly rooted at rock bottom".

Insiders told Mirror that despite claims of the Spare author wanting to meet his father and brother, the Duke of Sussex has 'no intention' of seeing them despite being in the UK for the WellChild Awards ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary.

While the timing could have given the Duke of Sussex the opportunity to mend things, an insider said: "While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen's memory, things are a long way off."

On the contrary, other royal insiders suggested that Prince Harry may take out the time to see his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who he is said to have good relations with.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry last met King Charles and Prince William at the monarch’s Coronation.

The feuding brothers wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were last seen together during the funeral processions of Queen Elizabeth II.

As of yet, it is understood that the Duke of Sussex has not spoken to his father and brother for months.