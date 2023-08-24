Prince Harry is in ‘precarious position’ as Meghan Markle leaves him ‘isolated’

Prince Harry is currently on his international tour to support his charities and to attend the Invictus Games. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is still back home with their two children in Montecito, California.

Harry has visited London plenty of times this year, even if it were for work reasons, for his legal cases pending in the High Court, or to attend the historic Coronation ceremony of his father.

In all the trips that Harry made to his home country, Meghan did not accompany him to any single one.



Per royal commentator Svar Nanan-Sen for GB News, Meghan has left Harry “in a precarious position as he becomes more isolated.”

Harry will return to the UK once again to attend the WellChild event in England ahead of traveling to Germany for the sixth iteration of his Invictus Games competition. The event is at the heels of late Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary.

Meghan has decided not to join her husband at the award ceremony despite the fact she will be flying to Europe later in the week to attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Per the expert, Meghan ditching Harry on his trips gives off an undertone of “awkwardness” about them. And now, their return to England will have “clear reminder” of the decision.

He added the hastiness of cutting their ties with the Royals has left Meghan and Harry with a home ‘no longer’ after King Charles evicted the couple from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

The Duke of Sussex will instead have to ask his father for permission to stay at one of the Royal Family residences or source private accommodation for himself.

He surmised, “Whatever option Prince Harry chooses to pursue, he will likely feel far more isolated than if Meghan was by his side.”