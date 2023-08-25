Rudy Giuliani surrenders to authorities at Fulton County Jail in Georgia

Attorney of former US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, speaks to members of the media after being booked, outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23, 2023. — AFP

Rudy Giuliani turned himself in to authorities Wednesday at the Fulton County Jail on charges that he and others conspired to rig the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to CBS.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning as he left his apartment block, Giuliani said: "I'm going to Georgia, and I'm feeling very, very good about it because I feel I'm defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney."

"I'm going to vote to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do," Giuliani said.

He claimed that he would not plead guilty and would likely get a mugshot despite putting the "worst criminals of the 20th century in jail."

"I don't know if I plead today, but if I do, I'll plead not guilty. And I'll get photographed, isn't that nice? A mugshot, (of) the man who probably put the worst criminals of the 20th century in jail," he said.

"You find a prosecutor who has a better record than mine in the last hundred years — I bet you don't," he added.

He also said: "I'm the same Rudy Giuliani who took down the mafia, made New York City the safest city in America, reduced crime more than any mayor in the history of any city anywhere, and I'm fighting for justice."

According to CBS, Giuliani's lawyers met with the district attorney and set his bond at $150,000. He was accompanied by former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who is a longtime friend of Giuliani but is not one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County case.

Giuliani is among 19 defendants indicted on racketeering charges in Fulton County for alleged attempts to aid Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Giuliani played a key role in the campaign, leading both internal planning and public support. He held a press conference after the election, stating Trump would not concede, and spread misinformation in public appearances.

According to the indictment, Giuliani attempted to persuade lawmakers in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan to "unlawfully appoint" presidential electors from their states "in furtherance of the conspiracy" to annul the election.

Despite being charged, Giuliani has denied all wrongdoing in the case and has criticised Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' handling of the investigation.

Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall and conservative attorney John Eastman were booked at the jail. Both were eligible for bond. Eastman plans to contest the charges and is confident of being fully vindicated.

Furthermore, Willis has given those charged until noon Friday to surrender.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing in the case, plans to turn himself in on Thursday according to his announcement on social media on Monday.