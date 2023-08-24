Janhvi Kapoor supports agenda behind movie 'Bawaal'

Janhvi Kapoor has received a lot of love and acclaim for her recent role in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. In the romantic drama film, she plays an epileptic patient.

However, Bawaal has been accused of downplaying the Holocaust. The film followed Janhvi and Varun Dhawan as they attempted to mend their relationship by touring World War II locations. Now, Janhvi has defended Bawaal's motives once more.



In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Janhvi defended Bawaal's preferences as she said, "The heart of the film was in the right place.”

Demonstrating how she consulted a lot about what the intention was, Janhvi added, "I had a lot of clarity on what we were trying to say and where that was coming from, and I believe that it’s a very pure thought of just trying to move people by what had happened and try to hopefully motivate them to understand that our problems are nowhere near anything compared to what had happened, and hopefully get them to see things in a new way."

The Mili star even brought up the 2015 online craze known as 'the dress' to clarify her point. Some thought the outfit was white and gold, while others said it was black and blue. Janhvi stated that the same view applies to Bawaal as well.

She further added, “I come with the information of the intention and the thought, and everything that we felt when we made it and what we set out to do. So I can only really look at it right now in that way."

Bawaal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari expressed grief when people questioned his intentions in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

He told the outlet: "You can question the creative process, you can question the creatives, but please do not question the intent. The moment you start questioning the intent, it becomes hurtful. It puts a question on your credibility, which has taken so many years of hard work to build. That is something that I think should be avoided. I’m all for criticism, but it should be a conversation."