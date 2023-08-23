Jennifer Aniston on being a ‘self-made’ woman in Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston has recently admitted she’s “a self-made” woman as she reflected on her successful career in Hollywood.
Aniston has not only made her name in the acting career but is also noted as a shrewd businesswoman with reported worth of around $400 million.
“I feel like I am a self-made woman and I'm really proud of that,” said Aniston in a new interview with WSJ magazine.
Reflecting on male-dominated industry, the Friends alum stated, “There was a time in my world, my career, where I realised it's not being aggressive or combative or emotional to stand up for what you deserve and what you want. It's a tough muscle to build.”
“And also, be loved and respected. It’s hard to achieve,” remarked the Wanderlust actress.
Aniston also shared her thoughts on co-producing The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.
“This is very big-girl. The other projects we've done have been a movie here and there. So, this is the first real big show that was sold to Apple,” explained the Horrible Bosses actress.
Aniston further said, “Being that we're female, there's a level of understanding, compassion and consideration that I think doesn't always exist amongst the dudes.”
Meanwhile, Aniston spoke to outlet about her business side, adding, “I'm a businesswoman who’s got a crunchy side.”
Kim Kardashian takes her glam squad to DMV for driver’s license on 'The Kardashians' show
Kourtney married Travis Barker, 47 in May 2022
Meghan Markle set to surprise fans with her new project
Zendaya defends longtime stylist Law Roach amidst ‘hurtful’ Louis Vuitton mix-up
Back in 2021, Holly Willoughby made a cameo appearance in one episode
Prince Harry alleges his father King Charles blocked his dream career path