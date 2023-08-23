Jennifer Aniston on being a ‘self-made’ woman in Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston has recently admitted she’s “a self-made” woman as she reflected on her successful career in Hollywood.



Aniston has not only made her name in the acting career but is also noted as a shrewd businesswoman with reported worth of around $400 million.

“I feel like I am a self-made woman and I'm really proud of that,” said Aniston in a new interview with WSJ magazine.

Reflecting on male-dominated industry, the Friends alum stated, “There was a time in my world, my career, where I realised it's not being aggressive or combative or emotional to stand up for what you deserve and what you want. It's a tough muscle to build.”

“And also, be loved and respected. It’s hard to achieve,” remarked the Wanderlust actress.

Aniston also shared her thoughts on co-producing The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

“This is very big-girl. The other projects we've done have been a movie here and there. So, this is the first real big show that was sold to Apple,” explained the Horrible Bosses actress.

Aniston further said, “Being that we're female, there's a level of understanding, compassion and consideration that I think doesn't always exist amongst the dudes.”

Meanwhile, Aniston spoke to outlet about her business side, adding, “I'm a businesswoman who’s got a crunchy side.”