Zendaya reveals why she wants to keep Tom Holland relationship private

Zendaya has recently revealed why she wants to keep her relationship with Tom Holland private despite her rising stardom.



In a new interview with Elle for September cover, the Euphoria actress shared that fame has made her personal life public, particularly her relationship with Tom.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” said the 26-year-old.

Zendaya continued, “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.”

However, the Challengers star stated, “I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist,” explained Zendaya.

The Dune actress mentioned, “You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya reflected on “a visceral change” in her popularity after season 2 of the HBO teen drama and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while she was filming Challengers in Boston in spring 2022.

“Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home because it was really overstimulating,” remarked the Zapped actress.

Zendaya disclosed that on her recent trip to Venice, she could not walk her dog without being photographed.

“I had this idea of, like, I can walk around Venice. No, I can’t. I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s shit. There’s a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting it in the bag part,” she added.