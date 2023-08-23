POA, PSB to conduct dope tests of Pakistani athletes ahead of Asian Games 2023

About 30-40 players will be a part of dope tests. — PSB

KARACHI: Pakistani athletes will be asked by the Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to undergo random doping tests ahead of the Asian Games 2023, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

All the preparations for the testing programmes are set and about 30 to 40 players will be a part of this.

The POA and PSB have mutually decided that their focus will be on sports that have had a bad doping test record in the past, Weightlifting, Athletics and Kabaddi players were specifically mentioned.

The Pakistan Weightlifting Association has had a tough time dealing with this issue as in the recent 34th National Games — which were organised in May 2023 — there were positive dope tests of some Athletics and Weightlifting players.

The dope tests of the players are likely to start this weekend, the sources added.

It must be noted that the Games in Hangzhou will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Pakistan will be participating in Archery, Athletics, Bridge, Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Climbing, E-sports, Fencing, Golf, Hockey, Kabbadi, Karate, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Wushu.

Some major sports which Pakistan will be missing are Judo, Equestrian, Baseball, Football and Gymnastics. Pakistani athletes will miss participating in these sports due to funding issues and delays in confirming entries.