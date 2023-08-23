Environmental sample tests positive for poliovirus in Rawalpindi

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday revealed that an environmental sample collected from Rawalpindi has returned positive, setting alarm bells ringing for the health authorities.
In view of the effective measures taken by Islamabad, the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (Unicef) Regional Director for South Asia, last year in December, hoped that the crippling disease will be eradicated from the country by the end of 2023.
Talking to journalists, the caretaker health minister said that it was the second positive sample detected in the city during the current year. In July, an environmental sample collected from Sarai Kullah had returned positive.
Hailing the services of polio workers and officials, he said that Pakistan has one of the most developed polio surveillance systems in the world.
The interim government is focusing on high-risk areas, Jan said, adding that they have devised a comprehensive strategy to eradicate the crippling virus from the country.
Speaking on the occasion, he sought parents’ cooperation in the battle against polio.
In March 2023, a three-year-old boy tested positive for the crippling disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), making it the first polio case of the year 2023 in the country. The boy is a resident of Ghora Bakka Khel in Bannu.
In August, wild poliovirus once again took a toll, crippling a three-year-old boy for life in Bannu as the government struggles to sweep the virus out of the country.
Following the detection of the country's second polio case in Bannu, Type-1 Wild Poliovirus was found in the environmental samples collected from Peshawar and Taxila Town of Rawalpindi district, said, the National Institute of Child Health (NIH) Islamabad.
“Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the NIH Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in two environmental (sewage) samples collected from Peshawar and Rawalpindi, in July 2023. This is the sixth positive sample from Peshawar and the first positive sample from Rawalpindi this year”, said an official of the NIH Islamabad.
The announcement applied to two batches of the 'break and bake' Nestlé bars
"Soft Serve On The Go" ice cream cups have been recalled by people as a potential cause behind the Listeria outbreak
The CDC report reveals a shocking rise of 8.1% in suicide deaths among adults aged 65 and older in just one year
In study, researchers analysed more than 100 products for fluorinated compounds and found harmful PFAS
Scientists identify a strange bacterium Globicatella that led to the “extensive soft tissue infection” in the man
This guide highlights toxic traits commonly exhibited by such parents to equip readers with strategies to navigate...