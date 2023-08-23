Heidi Klum faces backlash over controversial 900-calorie diet choice

Heidi Klum has found herself in the midst of a controversy, with fans expressing concern over her dietary choices and the message it sends to her followers.



As reported by The Daily Mail, Heidi shared on 20 August in an Instagram Story that her day begins with a low-fat breakfast consisting of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth.



While she didn't delve into further specifics, the America's Got Talent judge and supermodel emphasized that she maintains a mere 900 calories a day.

While Klum's intentions may have been to share insights into her health routine, fans quickly raised alarms about the extreme nature of her diet.

One fan calculated that, with just three eggs at approximately 78 calories each, her daily intake barely reaches 234 calories.

This led to speculation about whether her chefs might supplement her diet to ensure she consumes a healthier calorie range of 1200-1400, unbeknownst to her.

Another fan pointed out that, given Klum's age and potential metabolic changes from years of dietary restrictions, it might not be entirely surprising that she adheres to such a low-calorie regimen.

In a light-hearted exchange with a fan who inquired about her weight, Heidi not only obliged by stepping onto a scale for a snapshot but also added a touch of humor.

"It must have gotten completely dusty," she quipped about her scale. "It's definitely not possible anymore."

In a subsequent Instagram Story, Heidi confirmed her weight to be 138 pounds.