Russian missile strike kills 3, injures 2 in eastern Ukrainian village

People gather at the bottom of a hotel, which has been partially destroyed by a Russian strike in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. — AFP/File

Authorities in Ukraine said late Tuesday at least three people have lost their lives in a Russian strike on two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, wounding two others.

Head of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, posted on Telegram: "Three people were killed and one wounded in Torkse, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne."

The Donetsk prosecutor's office said on Facebook that artillery strikes first hit Torske at around 6:50pm and then Zakitne a half-hour later.

"The people killed in Torske were two women and a man, aged 63 to 88, who were seated on a bench when shells hit," the post said.

In a separate attack, four people were wounded by shelling and a residential building was with two explosive drones in Seredyno-Buda, a village in northeast Ukraine near the border with Russia, the regional military authority said on Facebook.

The Russian strikes come just after Moscow city's mayor Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier the day that "air defense shot down two attack drones; one in the Krasnogorsk area, the other in the Chastsy area."

Emergency services were responding to the scene, he said without detailing any further about the damage.



Due to the drone attack, air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports was briefly halted, according to Russian media TASS reported, however, flights were resumed later on.

Also Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement that one of its Sukhoi Su-30sm jets destroyed a Ukrainian "reconnaissance boat" near Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea.

It later noted that it also destroyed a US-made speedboat carrying Ukrainian troops east of Snake Island.