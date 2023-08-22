Monica Belluci shares insight into her new relationship with ‘spectacular’ Tim Burton

Monica Belluci has recently shared insight into her new romance with Tim Burton months after confirming their relationship two month ago.



Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Spain, Monica said, “I found in Tim [Burton] a wonderful spirit. I met a spectacular soul.”

For the unversed, Monica was previously married to Vincent Cassel for 14 years and with whom she shares two children. 10 years after her separation, she met Tim but they both started dating at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon in October 2022.

In June, Monica made it official with Tim after months of clandestine dating and professed her love for him in an interview with Elle France.

“What I can say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all,” she remarked.

Monica continued, “It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins.”

The model is currently filming Beetlejuice 2 with Tim in London, and she praised the moviemaker for the highly anticipated sequel.

“I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton,” stated the model and actress.

While discussing Tim’s work, Monica explained, “I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving. Tim Burton's films talk about that a lot.”

Meanwhile, Monica has also shared her thoughts on fame, calling a “double-edged sword” and how she keeps some aspects of her life “private”.

“Fame is a double-edged sword, it causes a lot of curiosity and can also provoke conflicting feelings,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Monica added, “When I am not working, I like to lead a normal life – I go shopping, I take my daughters to school.”