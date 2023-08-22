Edinburgh's Fringe Festival's joke of year award goes to Lorna Rose Treen's zookeeper quip

The Fringe festival is one of the greatest celebrations of arts and culture which takes place every August in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital city. Amongst many shows of performance arts, Edinburgh's Joke of the Fringe is dedicated to star comedians.
Like every year, it brought out many chucklesome one-liners and puns.
Here are the top 10 jokes from this year's Fringe festival.
The funniest joke at this year's Edinburgh Fringe was about an unfaithful zookeeper.
Comedian Lorna Rose Treen was chosen as the winner because of her pun: "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."
From a shortlist compiled by judges, the public selected the funniest joke of the Fringe.
44% of the people surveyed thought the zookeeper one-liner was one of the best.
Lorna is the first female comedian to win the accolade since Zoe Lyons' first Fringe Joke award in 2008.
She described herself as "blooming chuffed" at learning her joke was the winner.
"A huge thank you for awarding my stupid joke with this title!" she said.
A University of Edinburgh graduate and former BBC production trainee, Lorna has also spent time studying theatre and clowning at Ecole Philippe Gaulier in Paris.
