Julie Bowen in awe of ‘generous’ Sofia Vergara following her split from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara’s friend and Modern Family costar Julie Bowen has recently showed support to the actress amid her split from Joe Manganiello.



While volunteering with Feeding America this week, Julie told E! News that she’s not against “girls’ night out”.

“I would like that very much,” said the 53-year-old.

Dishing out details about get together and a night of dancing, Julie revealed, “Sofia would be so mad at me because I can't dance. She's such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is—it's slow rolling it for a long time.”

However, Julie is all praise for her close pal Sofia who is currently living life as a single woman following her split.

“I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be, but she sure doesn’t need one,” remarked Julie.

Julie Bowen (L) and Sofia Vergara (R) on the set of Modern Family

Moreover, Julie noted, “Everything Sofia does, she does with grace.”

“And she rises above and she just goes forward. She’s warm and generous and giving to everybody around her,” added Julie.

For the unversed, Sofia and Joe parted ways and released a joint announcement in early July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” read the statement.

The former couple tied the knot in 2015 and never had children together.

Meanwhile, Julie was one of the firsts to defend Sofia after the actress announced her divorce as she commented on latter’s Instagram post, adding, “This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like.”