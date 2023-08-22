Blac Chyna ambitiously follows fitness routine and wellness journey

Blac Chyna is doing her part. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to show off her training routine as part of her wellness journey, which she began earlier this year.



"Mind, Body, and Soul combined there endless possibilities," Chyna captioned an August 20 post of a fitness video montage. "Be safe God bless you all." She also shared a second montage further describing her workouts.

Angela White, who goes by the name Blac Chyna, has been chronicling her big lifestyle transformation over the last few months. Her path has entailed removing much of the cosmetic surgery she's had over the years, such as having breast reduction surgery, silicone extracted from her buttocks, and dermal fillers dissolved in her cheekbones and jawline.



As a matter of fact, the reality star—who has a 6-year-old daughter Dream with ex-Rob Kardashian and a 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex-Tyga—took her followers along when she had her face fillers removed, reflecting what happened in a March Instagram post.

"Back to the baseline," she told a physician's associate of her desired look at the time. "I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like. It, like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for like, a change."

"I Removed all my face fillers," she captioned the post. "I'm so happy."

Chyna was baptised in addition to having much of her cosmetic surgery undone.



Only days after revealing her bodily alterations, the reality star uploaded a video of her baptism. "I was reborn on my birthday," Chyna noted on March 23. "5-11-22. God is Good," with a prayer hands emoji.