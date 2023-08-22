Olivia Newton-John's daughter admits she's 'not OK' 1 year after actress' death

Olivia Newton-John shares Chloe Lattanzi with Matt Lattanzi

Chloe Lattanzi is not afraid to admit her shortcomings.

In an Instagram update over the weekend, the daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John opened up about suffering various health issues since the death of the singer last year.

“Since my mom’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been OK,” Lattanzi shared in the video.

She explained she has been blanking out due to “neglecting myself,” leading to her lack of taking calls.

“If I have forgotten to return your calls — I’ve had extreme memory loss, I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself.”

The Grease actress’ daughter recalled Olivia’s “biggest messages,” which was to “take care of you.”



According to Lattanzi, the late singer had said, “If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.”

To commemorate her mother’s lessons, she said she has decided to take some time off to recuperate her "mind," "body," and "spirit," and urged her followers to do the same.

“I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I’m so sorry. I haven’t been consistent with myself and I haven’t been taking care of myself,” shared Lattanzi.

“So in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I’m going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else.”

Newton-John succumbed to her battle with breast cancer on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 73.