Chloe Bailey responds to pregnancy rumors about sister Halle

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the Grammy Awards

Chloe Bailey is putting her weight behind sister Halle amid rumors the latter is pregnant.

The Little Mermaid star was subjected to baseless speculations about the actress being pregnant after eagle-eyed fans noticed her wearing baggy clothes in some of the recent photos and videos.

The Swarm actress warned the internet against spreading unsolicited reports about Halle Bailey during a recent Instagram Live.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth,” Chloe remarked, which many interpreted as a response to this gossip. “Thank you. Amen, hallelujah. ‘Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…”

An anonymous person in the background in the live doubled down on the warning, claiming, “We don’t play about Halle.”

Following the successful run of The Little Mermaid in theatres earlier this year, fans on the internet began comparing the two sisters on the basis of fame and success, a notion lambasted by the Have Mercy singer in March.

“I think out of everything, that's the thing that gets under my skin the most when people are comparing us because we are best friends, we're sisters,” Chloe expressed during an interview with Latto’s Apple Music 1 show 777 Radio.

"Sometimes I just have to brush it off because people only see what they want to make up, what they want to believe," she continued.

"And it's like, sometimes I don't need to give off that energy and waste my time explaining something that I know isn't true,” the singer added.