Demi Lovato shares 31st birthday cake with ‘Free Poot’ post

Demi Lovato just got thirty-one years old.



Demi Lovato took a moment to enjoy the final laugh over a meme that has followed her since 2015 while celebrating her 31st birthday. The artist shared three birthday goodies on TikTok, one of which contained a delightful surprise.

Demi is heard saying in the August 20 post, "So I just want to show you guys my cakes." She points to a sparkling silver heart-shaped cake and says, "This one is so gorgeous," before saying, "This one is so cute," referring to a rainbow-themed cookie cake.

She says, "And this one is so POOT," before pointing the camera at cupcakes decorated with the image of the comically well-known meme.

The joke that the image is Poot, Demi's long-lost twin, quickly spread when the meme was first created, which shows what appears to be a photo of Demi captured in a camera flash. The 31-year-old captioned her TikTok video of the cakes appropriately, stating, "FREE POOT."

The Heart Attack artist has grown to enjoy the joke in the eight years since it initially appeared on Tumblr.



"When Poot went viral, that actually sucked because I thought that was a real picture of me," Demi told Harper's Bazaar. "And I was like, 'Oh no that's a really bad angle.' But Poot was photoshopped, later I felt better about it because I realized that wasn't my face."

"It was definitely weird when it went viral," she admitted, adding, "but it's really funny to look back on."