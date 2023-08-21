Keep enemies close: Inside Meghan Markle's friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow

Meghan Markle has seemingly taken a liking to Gwyneth Paltrow

Meghan Markle has reportedly been "hanging out" with Gwyneth Paltrow as the Duchess of Sussex is said to be in the process of building a "broader wellness brand".

According to royal expert Tessa Dunlop, while speaking to OK, the former Suits actress has decided to keep Paltrow in her inner circle due her own successful wellness brand Goop.

As per Dunlop, the former actress has been looking to benefit from the friendship as she plans to relaunch herself in what has long rumoured to be a in the "wellness area".

"Meghan’s been hanging out with Gwyneth Paltrow and she’s shifted from acting into this broader wellness area," she said.

"There’s speculation about a possible revamp of Instagram, about Meghan being a brand sponsor for wellness products perhaps.

"Even when she and Harry talked about their ventures as film producers, Meghan said they love ‘romcoms’. That’s another area of ‘emotional wellness’ so I think that’s where we can expect to see their brand going."

This development comes after it emerged that Meghan was reportedly deciding on relaunching her former lifestyle blog The Tig, which was a 'passion project' that she started in 2014 and had shut down in 2017.

Reports claimed that the Duchess of Sussex applied for a trademark of the blog in November last year.

Since then, the US Patent and Trademark Office issued the blog's name with a Notice of Allowance.

As part of the process of completing the registration, Meghan Markle will need to present a statement of use, which she has been given an October deadline for.

In the event she does not submit it, she has the chance to pay for an additional six-month extension.