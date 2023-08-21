James Marsden making moves on Este Haim, is romance brewing?

James Marsden and Este Haim fuel romance rumors.

James Marsden and musician Este Haim were recently seen together at Taylor Swift's epic "Eras Tour" show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

An exclusive eyewitness source shared with Deuxmoi, "Looks like Este Haim is all over James Marsden. At some point after that, they disappeared." The intriguing vanishing act only adds to the intrigue surrounding their newfound closeness.

Adding fuel to the speculation, James Marsden has begun following Este Haim on Instagram, prompting further questions about the nature of their relationship.

A source offered a perspective, suggesting that if Este were to belt out the lyrics to Take Me Home, she might just be directing those words toward James.

As the rumor mill continues to churn, all eyes are on this unexpected Hollywood pair, awaiting further clues about their romantic connection.

James Marsden has found himself in the spotlight not only for his acting prowess but also for his romantic endeavors over the years.

One of his most notable relationships has been with British singer and songwriter Edei.

Their love story reportedly began in September 2015, with their first public appearance as a couple captured in the bustling streets of New York City.

However, recent rumors have started circulating, suggesting that the 49-year-old actor and his partner may have called it quits.

While the details of their alleged separation remain unclear.