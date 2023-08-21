Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not seeking' paparazzi photo ops

File Footage





Meghan Markle has reportedly made peace with the fact that she may never be able to live a private life as cameras will constantly seek her out trying to capture the latest on the Duchess of Sussex.

After she photographed multiple times over the past few weeks, whilst acclimating into a more private life in the US following her and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, a source told Page Six, that what may seem like photo ops were actual paparazzi photos.

The source went on to say that the former Suits actress was not deliberately looking for the chance to be photographed but rather finally understood that she was not going to catch a break.

This comes after the former actress created a ruckus in the media after being snapped wearing an anti-stress patch, alluding to assumption that the photos were strategic.

"Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realized she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away," the source explained.

The source went on to add that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never actively sought out a 'private' life despite it being the narrative at the time of Megxit.

It added that the Firm ran with it and 'spun' it while the Sussexes were well aware that they would not be able to get true privacy.

"Nobody is fighting this whole privacy issue, this whole story of ‘don’t pay attention to us, pay attention to us’, it’s a total exaggeration, because the crux of Harry and Meghan’s move, in the beginning, was mostly spun from the palace that they wanted a more private life," the source said.

"They know they’ll never have a private life."

A second source also dished on Prince intentions on his relationship with the media.

The source said: "Harry has made it clear that he never wanted to be in the media…he would be very happy to go away. I think he’d like to go and live in Botswana – as long as he had money. Meghan actually likes being famous."

They added, "If he’s seen out getting dinner he doesn’t have a problem with it, but what he struggles with is protecting his children and their innocence, so much of what he felt was really challenging in his own life."