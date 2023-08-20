This photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on August 20, 2023, shows Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd-R) and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) standing next to an F-16 fighter jet in the hangar at the Eindhoven Military Air Base in Eindhoven.—AFP

The Netherlands and Denmark have officially affirmed their commitment to providing F-16 fighter jets, a move set to fortify Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

This declaration was made during Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to the Netherlands, where Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte underscored the commitment.

Rutte announced that they possess a fleet of 42 F-16 fighter jets, of which a significant number contribute to Ukraine's cause. Nevertheless, Rutte emphasized that the transfer depends on some details and conditions.

Empowering air defence and counter-offensive measures

A joint press conference held at a military air base in Eindhoven served as a platform for Rutte and Zelenskiy to illuminate the joint efforts undertaken by the Netherlands, Denmark, and their allied partners in this pivotal commitment. Describing the accord as a "breakthrough," Zelenskiy expressed his optimism for the amplified air defence capabilities that the F-16 fighter jets would confer.

Highlighting the pertinence of the F-16s in bolstering Ukraine's air defences, Zelenskiy stated, "Aircraft can speed up this process. We are speaking about air defence because we have the winter ahead of us and we understand more than anyone else in the world what winter without electricity is like."

Transfer and training complexities

While the commitment to F-16 fighter jets represents a substantial stride in advancing Ukraine's security, both Rutte and Zelenskiy acknowledged that the immediate execution of the transfer is not possible.

Rutte emphasized the necessity of equipping Ukrainian pilots with appropriate training and establishing the requisite infrastructure before the F-16s can be operationally integrated within Ukraine's armed forces.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed the commencement of training for Ukrainian pilots, a comprehensive effort that encompasses the training of engineers and mechanics. This comprehensive training initiative is scheduled to unfold in Denmark and Romania, facilitated by a coalition of 11 nations.

Amid Ukraine's complex security landscape, the unwavering commitment of the Netherlands and Denmark resonates as a testament to international cooperation, underscoring their dedication to upholding Ukraine's airspace stability and defence.