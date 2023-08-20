Prince William reacts to England's defeat in FIFA Women’s World Cup final after backlash

Prince William has shared his encouraging words to the Lionesses over the defeat in their maiden world cup final game against Spain.

Spain have defeated England 1-0 to win FIFA Women's World Cup title at the Stadium Australia on Sunday.



The Prince of Wales, who skipped the final even being president of FA, turned to his and wife Kate Middleton's official Twitter to appreciate both the teams for their extraordinary performances throughout the tournament.

Lauding the Lionesses for their game, William wrote: "you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories."



The future King also shared his words on the victory of Spain, saying: "Congratulations to Spain."

The former Good Morning Britain's presenter Piers Morgan slammed Prince of Wales's "ridiculous" decision to skip Women's World Cup Final despite being being President of the FA.

William, in a video, appeared alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte to send well wishes to the Lionesses in the final against Spain, apologising for not being able to make the big match in Australia.

England vs Spain FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final

Spain thrashed England to win its maiden FIFA Women's World Cup title in Sydney on Sunday. Captain Olga Carmona scored the match-winning goal in the 29th minute, coolly finishing in the right-hand corner after a rapid counter-attack.

Spain took a 1-0 lead over England in the 29th minute, courtesy of a firm strike from Olga Carmona from the left wing that beat England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Carmona, a left back, has scored in back-to-back World Cup games for Spain. The Spanish team has a tournament-best 18 goals in this World Cup.