Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian proving to be best step-mom for Travis Barker kids

Kourtney Kardashian has been bonding with her beau Travis Barker’s kids after the love birds exchanged vows in Santa Barbara with a small number of family members and friends in May 2022.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 44 is expecting her first child with Barker.

Despite her busy schedule and pregnancy phase, Kourtney is managing to spend time with Barker’s kids as she was recently spotted with her stepdaughter Alabama Barker enjoying dinner at Cecconi's on Saturday in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The reality star, 44 showed off her baby bump in a stylish all-black look.

Her 17-year-old stepdaughter previously called her stop mom the best one in a birthday post kept her long, platinum blonde locks flowing loose around her oversized graphic jacket.

The daughter of Kourtney's husband Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler went makeup-free for their evening out.

Kourtney's public announcement of her fourth pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert back in June immediately went viral.

Although Kourtney is arguably the more famous reality television star, Alabama actually debuted to the world on a different reality show — Meet The Barkers back in 2005.

Kourtney is no stranger to sharing a blended family, having three kids herself with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

Travis has one other child with Shanna, making the Blink-182 frontman's blended family with Kourtney a family of five kids, with the sixth still on the way.