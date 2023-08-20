Kelsea Ballerini shares ‘never seen before’ First Date Throwback Video with Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini is reliving the dates.



The singer shared a vintage clip of herself getting ready for her first date with the Outer Banks star. Six months after they initially fueled romance rumours, she posted the clip on TikTok on August 19.

She captioned the post, "Happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase #howdoidothis #rollingupthewelcomemat."

The song featured in the video, "How Do I Do This," by Kelsea, is about going on a first date after a long period of time. The singer is dressed in black cowboy boots and a spaghetti-strapped floral minidress.

In the video, Kelsea can be heard saying, "Here's the look, with the boots," as she examines herself in a full-length mirror.

She continues as she spins around to show off her half-up, half-down haircut, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."

Kelsea adds, telling the original recipient of the video, "He's picking me up and we're going to a sushi place and I'll call you tomorrow and for a full update."

She says, "I can do this," inhaling deeply and raising one arm and finger in the air. Then Kelsea starts to dance and wave her arm about. "It's just a date," she clarifies. "You just go and you just eat food and you just talk about things that you do, OK?"

On the Call Her Daddy podcast in February, Kelsea, 29, stated that she and Chase, 30, started talking in December, four months after she announced her separation from husband Morgan Evans after nearly five years of marriage. She added that she initiated the move.

