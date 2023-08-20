Inside Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley star-studded wedding: Know all the deets!

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have been together since 2021

Jack Antonoff is officially off the market after exchanging vows with Margaret Qualley in an intimate ceremony in New Jersey.

The couple’s celebrity friends turned up to Long Beach Island earlier this week to celebrate the nuptials slated for Saturday, Aug. 19.

For her big day, The Maid star played her part in a white halter gown, covering her face with a matching-colored veil.

Meanwhile, Antonoff received Qualley at the end of the aisle, looking dapper in a black tuxedo and his signature round-framed glasses.

Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Ramos, Lana Del Rey, Mae Whitman, and Cara Delevingne were among the most prominent guests at the events.

The Lover singer, who has been friends with Antonoff since the very beginning, exuded radiance in a spaghetti strap midi dress, and paired it with heels.

Antonoff and Qualley first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, after they were spotted packing on PDA on the streets of NYC.

The pair turned heads as they made their first red carpet appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards in March 2022.

They eventually got engaged a few months later, and the rest is history.