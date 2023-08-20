John Stamos Shares cute 60th Birthday Video With Son Billy

John Stamos is celebrating his 60th birthday with his cute son and family.



On August 19, the former cast member of Full House celebrated a significant birthday with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their son Billy. He also shared a video on Instagram of a nice exchange with their 5-year-old.

"Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?" the star asks his son, who is lying next to him on bed.

"So happy," his son answers to the camera. "And my name is Billy Stamos and I am John Stamos' son."

Billy informs the audience that his father plays with the Beach Boys and that he is "such a big fan."

The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory song "Pure Imagination" may be heard in the background of the video as the youngster tells his father, "You don't look 60. You look baby.”

John asks Billy, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" to which his son replies, "Baby. And also, you're 60."

John also inquires, "Do you think about me in your prayers?" His son responds, "Of course."

The video concludes with audio of the late Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka informing Charlie Bucket at the conclusion of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and a montage of various John, Billy, and Caitlin family moments.

"Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted...he lived happily ever after."

John captioned the video, "I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."



