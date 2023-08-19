What is Umar Akmal's ‘special request’ to Nawaz Sharif?

KARACHI: National cricketer Umar Akmal made a “special request” to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his meeting with him at his London residence on Friday.



Akmal said that he hoped that his request would get accepted. He however did not disclose its nature.

"I am thankful to him [Nawaz Sharif] for taking out time for me. It's an honour for me,” the cricketer said while speaking to the media after meeting the PML-N supremo.

When asked about the status of cricket in Pakistan, Akmal responded that it was good and that it would improve upon Nawaz’s return to Pakistan.

He showed eagerness to play in Pakistan’s cricket team saying that his “fitness was good”.

In 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Akmal from playing cricket under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. He was later allowed to play domestic cricket in 2021.

Last year, Pakistan team's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf also met Nawaz at his residence.

Faheem, who last played an ODI match back in 2021, was named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series and Asia Cup.

Pakistan's squad has gathered in Sri Lanka where they will play three ODIs against Afghanistan on August 22, 24, and 26.