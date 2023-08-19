What is Umar Akmal's ‘special request’ to Nawaz Sharif?

KARACHI: National cricketer Umar Akmal made a “special request” to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his meeting with him at his London residence on Friday.
Akmal said that he hoped that his request would get accepted. He however did not disclose its nature.
"I am thankful to him [Nawaz Sharif] for taking out time for me. It's an honour for me,” the cricketer said while speaking to the media after meeting the PML-N supremo.
When asked about the status of cricket in Pakistan, Akmal responded that it was good and that it would improve upon Nawaz’s return to Pakistan.
He showed eagerness to play in Pakistan’s cricket team saying that his “fitness was good”.
In 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Akmal from playing cricket under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. He was later allowed to play domestic cricket in 2021.
Last year, Pakistan team's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf also met Nawaz at his residence.
Faheem, who last played an ODI match back in 2021, was named in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series and Asia Cup.
Pakistan's squad has gathered in Sri Lanka where they will play three ODIs against Afghanistan on August 22, 24, and 26.
Despite a good show by Sevilla, Manchester City managed to level game with Cole Palmer's header that took clash into a...
“Tickets for the first phase will go on sale from 12pm,” says PCB
Messi has impressively gained the third spot on Inter Miami's all-time scoring list
The Lionesses clinched a decisive 3-1 victory on Wednesday, giving a shock to the home crowd
"We can never forget the '92 World Cup. We can never forget the captain," Wahab Riaz says about Imran Khan
"I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran...