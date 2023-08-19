Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez tease collab with latest social media exchange: See

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus starred in Hannah Montana on Disney

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s fans have gone into a frenzy at the prospect of a collaboration.

Fans believe the Flowers singer seemingly teased a brand-new collaboration with her Disney co-star after she reacted to Gomez announcing her upcoming single at the same time as her on Thursday.

“@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON…..,” wrote Cyrus on X, formerly Twitter, in a reply to a clip of the pair from the show Hannah Montana, with a caption reading, “Selena and Miley announcing new singles within 1 hour of each other.”

“I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG,” she added.

The Lose You to Love Me singer also sent love to Cyrus with an acknowledgment of their upcoming tracks, simultaneously revealing the release date for her own.

“@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside the same clip from Hannah Montana.

“We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG,” the multi-hyphenate star added. “Excited for August 25!!!”

For the unversed, Cyrus announced her upcoming single, Used to be Young, set for release on Aug. 25, on Wednesday, after days of teasing.

Meanwhile, the Rare Beauty mogul announced an unnamed music project of her own on Aug. 17, without giving away the release date at the time.

The prospect of Cyrus and Gomez teaming up since their Disney days has left social media users daydreaming about it, as they also lauded the stars for women supporting women.

“STOP THIS MILEY PLEASE IM BEGGING OR YOULL PUT ME IN A DELUSIONAL PLACE OF A MILEY X SELENA COLLAB,” a hopeful fan wrote.

“a selena and miley collab is definitely coming,” another affirmed, meanwhile, a third added: “Miley and Selena have the chance to the funniest thing ever (a collab) (it’s not funny but it’s what I want)”.