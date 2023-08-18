Akshay Kumar did OMG 2 for FREE

Akshay Kumar has been reported to do OMG 2 for free.



Ajit Andhare, the COO of Viacom18, revealed in a conversation with an online entertainment news outlet that the rumours about the OMG 2 budget are highly exaggerated.

He also unveiled the shocking fact that Akshay Kumar did not charge a single penny for the project and expressed enthusiasm by not just featuring in the film but also supporting it as a producer.

"Akshay didn't charge a rupee in fee," Andhare told Pinkvilla.

The producer also said that he has collaborated with Akshay in a number of films such as OMG, Special 26 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to name a few.

Ajit continued to credit Akshay and said that without the actor, the making of OMG 2 would not have been possible, as the Khiladi alum invested both financially and creatively in the movie.

The Akshay Kumar movie featuring, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam aswell is slowly but steadily coming closer to a Rs 100 crores nett at the domestic box office.

There have been previous reports about the budget of the movie, some of them suggesting the budget to be over Rs 150 crores, but there hasn’t been an accurate announcement by the team or the franchise of OMG 2.

OMG 2 is “a satirical comedy-drama film, is the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, a simple man, a loving father, and a caring husband. One day his son, Vivek, is blamed for immoral conduct and thrown out of school. Upon confrontation, Kanti realizes that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Grief-struck and unable to handle the crisis, Kanti decides to leave the town with his family, until... he has a divine intervention that steers him towards truth. Kanti then decides to take on everyone responsible by dragging them to court to mandate comprehensive education in schools, in a dramatic courtroom drama,” as per the synopsis.