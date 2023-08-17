Rita Ora opens up about starting a family with husband Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has recently revealed she would love to start a family with her husband Taika Waititi on an upcoming episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

While speaking on the National Geographic show, the singer confessed, “I'd love to have children of course when the time is right. Fingers crossed.”

The 32-year-old also shared how her experiences have taught her to “protect” her private life in the future.

Rita explained, “Privacy, it has been an up-and-down battle. I have lived my life in the public eye for about a decade but I have learnt a lot with my personal life and my career.”

“With the wedding we decided to keep it super close as we felt like it was important for us. That was something I had never done,” added the singer.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker mentioned, “I have always shared as I thought it was my job to share as I am a public figure, but you don’t have to.”

However, Rita now thinks differently as she pointed out, “When you get something precious you want to protect it.”

Elsewhere on the show, the songstress also gushed over her husband, adding, he’s the “driving force" behind her new album You & I.

For the unversed, Rita married Taika in a secret ceremony in August 2022 in Los Angeles with only eight people as guests in the ceremony.