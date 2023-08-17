PCB includes Imran Khan in 'rectified' video

A screengrab taken from the Pakistan Cricket Board's new video in which Imran Khan's celebration after the 1992 World Cup can be seen. — YouTube/@pakistancricketofficial

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday uploaded a "rectified" version of its ICC World Cup 2023 video after it faced severe criticism for omitting legendary all-rounder Imran Khan from the original clip.

The cricket board was under severe criticism for the last 72 hours after it excluded not only Khan — a cricketer-turned-politician — but other players who have made the nation proud in the sport.

Not only fans, but several notables — including Wahab Riaz, Urooj Mumtaz, and Wasim Akram — also took an exception with the board's move and demanded an apology.

In the latest video, the board said it has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video," it mentioned.

Apart from Imran, the new version of the video also included Pakistan’s gold medal triumphs in the Asian Games of 2010 and 2014, Misbah-ul-Haq leading Pakistan to number one in the Test rankings for the first time in history and Nida Dar becoming the first Pakistan player to claim 100 T20I wickets.

Imran Khan's cricket journey

Imran played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his illustrious cricket career.

His averages, 37 with the bat and 22 with the ball, kept him at the top of the quartet of star all-rounders, Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee and Kapil Dev being the others, who impressed one and all in Test cricket in the 1980s.

During Imran's last 10 years of international cricket, he featured in 51 Tests, averaging a remarkable 50 with the bat and 19 with the ball.

Imran also led Pakistan to their first series victory in England in 1987 but the best moment of his career came when the Men in Gren clinched the 1992 World Cup trophy under his inspirational leadership.

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently behind bars on corruption charges after a court convicted him in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in prison and later, the election commission disqualified him for five years from running for office.