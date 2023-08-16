Major medical breakthrough as pig kidney functioning in human for over 32 days

Transplant surgeons at NYU Langone Health in New York prepare the pig kidney for transplant. —NYU Langone Health

In a groundbreaking medical breakthrough, a genetically-modified pig kidney has functioned for over 32 days in a human body, announced a research centre on Wednesday.

This remarkable feat marks a huge stride in the realm of cross-species organ transplantation, with the potential to alleviate the burden of transplant waiting lists.

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, particularly when more than 103,000 individuals are awaiting life-saving transplants in the United States alone, with 88,000 awaiting kidney transplants.

Surgeon Dr Robert Montgomery, the director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, confirmed the significance of this feat by stating, "This work demonstrates a pig kidney -- possessing a sole genetic modification and devoid of experimental medications or devices -- can successfully substitute a human kidney's function for a remarkable 32 days, defying rejection."

Dr Montgomery, a pivotal figure in pioneering this procedure, conducted the inaugural pig-to-human kidney transplant involving genetic modifications in September 2021, followed by a similar procedure in November 2021.

The procedure itself encompassed the removal of the patient's native kidneys, followed by the transplantation of a pig kidney that started urine production. Meticulous monitoring showcased optimal levels of creatinine, a metabolic waste product, and most notably, the absence of rejection indications.

This pioneering research was made feasible through the generous contribution of a 57-year-old male patient's family, who selflessly elected to offer his body for scientific advancement.

In January 2022, surgeons undertook the world's first living pig-to-human transplant at the University of Maryland Medical School.

Regrettably, the patient passed away two months later, with the presence of porcine cytomegalovirus identified as a contributing factor to his unfortunate demise.