Irina Shayk, Tom Brady enjoy rare retreat with model's ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is making sure the men in her life are on the same page.



The 37-year-old model reportedly got her current beau Tom Brady to spend quality time with her ex and father of her daughter Bradley Cooper during a weekend getaway.

According to The Namal, the trio was spotted laughing and engaging in animated conversations at a beach, visibly hitting it off just fine.

The surprising tip comes only a day after it was reported Shayk is intent on making romance with the Brady work, following her public breakup with Cooper.

A source told Page Six, the mom of one has “narrowed her inner circle” to keep their relationship as private as possible, adding, “She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off.”

“She really wants this to work,” claimed the insider. “Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Shayk and Brady sparked rumors of romance after they were photographed looking cozy with each other last month.

According to reports, Shayk had spent the weekend at the retired NFL player’s Los Angeles pad.

Meanwhile, Shayk has been linked to Cooper in an on-again off-again romance with Cooper until splitting in 2019. However, the pair have remained amicable and are frequently spotted together to co-parent six-year-old Lea.