Who is Trevian Kutti as she faces scrutiny in Trump Georgia indictment?

Trevian C. Kutti is a Chicago publicist who has worked with R. Kelly and Kanye West. She was among 19 people indicted in a criminal scheme to overturn former President Donald Trump's narrow loss in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

Trevian Kutti, one of the key figures in the Trump Georgia case, has been brought into the spotlight due to her alleged involvement in pressuring election worker Ruby Freeman.

The indictment against former US President Donald Trump and 18 others includes charges against Kutti, Harrison Floyd, and Stephen Lee for their roles in a scheme related to harassing election workers. Their actions were revealed through a series of reports by Reuters in 2021 and 2022.

Kutti's role is outlined in the indictment, indicating that she was recruited by Harrison Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Donald Trump, to travel from Chicago to Atlanta. Once there, she was assigned the task of contacting Freeman. Pretending to be a "crisis manager," Trevian Kutti allegedly attempted to influence Freeman's testimony about the 2020 presidential election.

While Kutti claimed that her intention was to offer Freeman protection, it is alleged that she actually urged Freeman to falsely confess to voter fraud, a narrative propagated by Trump following his loss to Joe Biden. During their meeting, Kutti reportedly conveyed a message that Freeman had just 48 hours to confess to the false claims, insinuating dire consequences if she did not comply.

Trevian Kutti's alleged involvement prompted reactions from those close to her. In December 2021, she posted on Instagram to deny the reports, stressing that her past association with Kanye West should not be negatively tied to Donald Trump. The accuracy of her claims remains uncertain.

The indictment further implicates Harrison Floyd and Stephen Lee, who allegedly contacted Freeman multiple times on January 3, 2021, and corresponded with each other. The trio now faces charges related to soliciting false statements and influencing witnesses to sway Freeman's testimony in favour of Trump and falsely admit to election fraud.

CBS News has reached out to Kutti for comment on the charges. The allegations surrounding Kutti and her co-defendants underscore the intricate web of interactions that are part of the larger narrative of the Trump Georgia case.