Sofia Richie reveals how nepo baby label impacted her career decisions

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie has recently revealed how nepo baby label impacted her career decisions in life.



In a new interview with Town & Country for September issue, Sophia opened up that she took a lot of time “trying to find” her place in the world as she didn’t want to be called as “nepo baby”.

Sofia said, “I spent a lot of time just trying to find my place in the world. I think everyone wants to be like their parents when they’re growing up.”

She continued, “And I admired my dad so much, and that drove me down a music path for a moment. But it didn’t feel right for me.”

Sofia shared, “Everyone told me, ‘You should be an actor!’ I tried that for a period,” but she confessed, “that wasn’t me either.”

“I didn’t have the experience, and I didn’t want to be one of those kid celebrities that got the role because my dad is who he is,” pointed out the 24-year-old model.

Sofia stated, “So I was like, ‘You know what? I know I’m not cut out for this. Let me just be myself’.”

Meanwhile, Sofia also spoke highly of her musician father, calling him her “role model”.

“I learned how to deal with people knowing who you are from my dad. He handles it with such grace. He embraces everyone who comes up to him. He’s appreciative, he’s thankful. He’s taught me to never have that ‘Oh god, not today’ attitude. He’s another level of megastar, and my whole life I’ve watched him,” explained the media personality.

Sofia added, “I’ve never seen him say no to a picture. I’ve never seen him be rude to anyone who walks up to him on the street. That’s been my role model.”