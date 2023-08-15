Britney Spears taking inspiration from Meghan Markle over major decision

Britney Spears is reportedly to going to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, much like what Meghan Markle did back in 2021.

The Grammy-winning musician, who is set to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24, is also planning a bombshell interview ahead of its release.

According to a report published by The Sun, Spears was offered “significant financial sums” as television networks and online streaming platforms placed their bids for the exclusive one-on-one interview.

However, Winfrey was also one of the people who had reached out to the Hold Me Closer singer’s representatives in 2021 when she was first released from her conservatorship.

Now, it seems, that the Gimme More singer, 41, has taken a page from the Sussexes’ book and wants to tell her end of the story.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the Royal Family in 2020 and detailed the struggles they faced during their time with The Firm in an explosive interview with Oprah the next year.

Many shocking revelations were made, which was then followed up with a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in 2022, and then Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.

While Spears may be mulling over the decision, the insider divulged that an interview “remains complicated” for the singer who “continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life.”

The source explained that the “trauma didn’t go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended” and some days can be “extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically.”

Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation on the matter, whether Spears is appearing for an interview.