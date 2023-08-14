Luke Bryan reflects on his relationship with teenage sons: ‘just Dad to them’

Luke Bryan has recently revealed he’s just a “dad” to his teenage sons and not any popular singer or star judge on American Idol show.



“To them, I’m just Dad,” said Bryan in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The musician continued, “I never will forget For Father’s Day, my 15-year-old, he goes, ‘Happy Father’s Day, Dad, to the guy that has more fun than anybody.’ I loved that quote.”

The singer, who shares two sons with wife Caroline, opened up that they began to learn about his career while growing up.

“I mean, they totally understand it now when they start Googling Dad’s accomplishments and reading all the chatter about what the net worth of all this is, and you have to sit down and really clarify a lot of stuff with them,” explained the crooner.

Bryan mentioned, “Tate (the youngest one) understands that Dad could probably make a call to a roller-coaster park and get some fast passes to get on the roller-coaster, but we send them on trips that they have to wait in line — it’s just balancing.”

The musician pointed out, “They don’t know any different. When I get home, they don’t care. They don’t care if I’ve sold out 10 shows or whatever.”

“They just want to go hang with Dad and do boy and father-son dad stuff. And it’s special when we can all do it together,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about his sons’ interest for the music, Bryan stated, “Bo and Tate, they’re not really into [music] right now. I just want them to be their own identity. I want them to have their own differences and their own little paths and I don’t want them to be in some monstrous shadow of me.”