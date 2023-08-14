Saif Ali Khan makes sure to make his wife Kareena Kapoor happy in every possible way

Saif Ali Khan makes sure to make his wife Kareen Kapoor happy in every possible way

He simply loves Bebo!

Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan is a doting husband who makes sure to give first preference to his family over his hectic schedule.

Khan who is one of the top actors in the Bollywood industry is currently busy filming for his next project. He was shooting in Hyderabad for his Telugu debut Devara.

As per recent updates, it has been reported that Khan has taken a short 2-day break from the hectic schedule to celebrate his birthday on August 16, with his family and gorgeous wife Kareena.

A source revealed that the Vikram Vedha actor would be celebrating his 53rd birthday on August 16. Apparently, no big party is planned and Khan would like to celebrate the special occasion in an intimate way with just his family including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. He would return to the sets of Devara soon after that.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva and stars Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Khan will be seen portraying a negative role in the film.

The film is expected to be a rollercoaster of emotions and is slated to release in cinemas on April 5, 2024.